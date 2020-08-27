UrduPoint.com
Christchurch Mosque Attack: Court Sentences Brenton Tarrant To Life-imprisonment For Killing 51 Muslims

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:24 PM

Christchurch mosque attack: Court sentences Brenton Tarrant to life-imprisonment for killing 51 Muslims

The court has observed that life-imprisonment will not be sufficient as the convict’s crime is so wicket that even if he is detained until he dies it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant was awarded life imprisonment for killing 51 Muslim worshippers, the local media reported on Thursday.

The court sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Judge Cameron Mander passed the order after hearing both sides. The judge called the convict “wicked” and “inhuman,”.

“There was a base hatred behind the act Tarrant had committed,” the judge observed.

During the proceedings, the convict admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage at two Christchurch mosques which he livestreamed on Facebook.

According to AFP, High Court Judge Cameron Mander said in Christchurch on Thursday that a finite term would not be sufficient. “Your crimes, however, are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation,” said Mander in handing down the sentence.

“As far as I can discern, you are empty of any empathy for your victims,” he said.

AFP reported that the court held: “It is incumbent on the court to respond in a way that decisively rejects such vicious malevolence,”.

Mander said as he announced a sentence unprecedented in New Zealand legal history.

The judge said Tarrant had failed in his aim of promoting right-wing extremism as he gunned down victims in cold blood but the New Zealand Muslim community had still paid a terrible price.

“It is brutal and beyond callous. Your actions are inhuman,” the judge observed.

Tarrant grabbed global condemnation after he killed 51 Muslim worshippers at Christchurch mosque and livestreamed his act for 20 minutes during the Friday prayers.

