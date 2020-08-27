Christchurch Mosque Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Parole - New Zealand Herald

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Christchurch shooter who in 2019 killed 51 people in attacks on two New Zealand mosques, Brenton Tarrant, has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, the New Zealand Herald newspaper reported citing a court ruling.

According to the newspaper, this was the first time in the country's history that such a sentence was imposed.

On March 15, 2019, New Zealand was rocked by two mass shootings at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center in the central city of Christchurch. The tragedy left 51 people dead and 50 others wounded. The attacker, then a 28-year-old Australia native, live-streamed the massacre on Facebook, and the video later appeared on other online platforms.

