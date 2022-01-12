UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Facing Increased Attacks In Modi's India: Report

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Christian community facing increased attacks in Modi's India: report

A sharp increase in attacks on religious gatherings, churches and educational institutions of Christian community has been witnessed in India ever since fascist Narendra Modi came into power in 2014

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A sharp increase in attacks on religious gatherings, churches and educational institutions of Christian community has been witnessed in India ever since fascist Narendra Modi came into power in 2014.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, said 2021 ended as the most violent year in the history for India's Christian community. It said that 486 incidents of violence and hatred were recorded against the members of the community in Modi's India, last year.

The report pointed out that the members of Christian community faced attacks on many occasions by the RSS-inspired groups across India.

"Right-wing Hindu groups are using forced conversions as a pretext to attack Christians.

Attacks against the Christian community in India in the last quarter of 2021 reached alarming numbers. Violent crimes against Christians in India rose to 486 in 2021 from 279 in 2020," the report said.

It said the Indian authorities are turning a blind eye to violent attacks on the Christian community.

It said police are working hand in glove with Hindu extremists as FIRs were registered in only 34 of the 486 cases of violence against minority community, last year.

The report pointed out that since BJP came to power, attacks on Christians, Muslims and other minorities have increased manifold in India. It deplored that the BJP is fulfilling the Hindutva dream of RSS to purge India of minorities and make it a Hindu Rashtra.

Related Topics

India Attack Police Minority Narendra Modi 2020 Muslim Christian Media From

Recent Stories

Turkish machinery exports up 23.3% in 2021

Turkish machinery exports up 23.3% in 2021

3 minutes ago
 Germany reports daily record of over 80,000 new CO ..

Germany reports daily record of over 80,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Three dead in Nigeria church collapse

Three dead in Nigeria church collapse

4 minutes ago
 India, China Start New Round of Negotiations on Bo ..

India, China Start New Round of Negotiations on Border Issues - Reports

28 minutes ago
 Laos logs 908 new COVID-19 community cases, death ..

Laos logs 908 new COVID-19 community cases, death toll exceeds 400

28 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Meeting 'Time ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO-Russia Council Meeting 'Timely Opportunity for Dialogue'

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.