Christian Lebanese Activists Attack Syrians on Way to Polling Stations in Beirut - Witness

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Supporters of the Lebanese Forces, the right-wing Christian political party, attacked on Thursday a convoy of buses transferring Syrian citizens, who were heading to participate in the presidential vote in the Nahr El Kalb river area north of the Beirut capital, one of the victims told Sputnik.

Starting Thursday, Syrian citizens living abroad are allowed to cast their ballot in the presidential election scheduled to be held in Syria on May 26. A polling station already opened at the Syrian embassy in Lebanon's Baabda, with thousands of voters arriving from all over the country to exercise their rights to vote. The station will remain open until 7 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

"People bearing emblems of the Lebanese Forces attacked our buses in the area of the Nahr El Kalb river. They smashed windows, beat us. My son was badly wounded. My head is injured," the man said.

The Lebanese military, who arrived at the spot, made no attempts to stop the nationalist attack, the victim added. He said that the assaulters disliked that a few dozen buses were carrying Syrian flags and portraits of incumbent Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Earlier in the day, Manal Abdel Malik, the press secretary of the Syrian embassy in Lebanon, told Sputnik that the vote organizers had worked out an electoral operational plan in coordination with the Lebanese security services, with measures related to COVID-19 and the common security of electors being taken into account.

Lebanon is home to some 1.5 million refugees from the neighboring war-torn country. Beirut has repeatedly urged the international community to facilitate the repatriation of Syrians. The vote turnout in Lebanon is likely to be the highest among polling centers outside Syria.

Syria launched the election campaign on Sunday. According to the list announced by the nation's Constitutional Court, apart from Assad himself, two other candidates - Abdallah Salloum Abdallah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marei - are contesting in the elections. All the candidates have the right to campaign until May 24.