Christian Lindner: fiscal hawk at centre of German political crisis

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The man at the heart of the dramatic collapse of Germany's fractious ruling coalition, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, had long signalled his unhappiness with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government.

On Wednesday, Scholz fired the rebellious head of the small, liberal and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), deepening a political crisis and setting Germany on the path to new elections.

Scholz accused the dapper and fast-talking 45-year-old Lindner of a "completely incomprehensible" level of egotism.

Lindner and the small party he leads and dominates were always somewhat unlikely bedfellows for the other two parties in the coalition, the chancellor's Social Democrats (SPD) and the left-leaning Greens.

Matters came to a head last week when Lindner set out his own plan to boost the moribund German economy: a cocktail of tax cuts and deregulation which was immediately rejected by the other parties.

Lindner, a die-hard fiscal hawk and opponent of new state borrowing, had also refused to countenance any modification of Germany's constitutionally enshrined debt brake.

After the dramatic evening, Lindner said that Scholz "gave me an ultimatum to suspend the debt brake ... I could not agree because otherwise I would be violating my oath of office".

Along with the other parties in the coalition, his FDP is now heading for a likely early election by next March with dire poll numbers.

- Youthful star -

The crisis is a far cry from Lindner's entry into government in 2021 when he grabbed the keys to the job he had been chasing for years.

The vintage car lover, who used to list his interests outside politics on his website as "anything that can be filled with petrol", was put in charge of a massive green investment programme.

But the government has seen its popularity eroded by the effects of high inflation, driven by high energy prices amid the Ukraine war; a stagnating economy and by its own infighting.

In recent state elections in three states in eastern Germany, the FDP failed to clear even the single-digit threshold to enter the assemblies, raising dire questions for its political future.

Having joined the FDP as a teenager, Lindner experienced a rapid rise through the ranks of the party.

Straight out of school, he founded his own publicity company before leaving business to enter the regional parliament in North Rhine-Westphalia as its youngest representative.

Four years later, at the tender age of 25, he became general secretary of the regional party, general secretary of the national party at 30 and eventually party leader at 34.

- Late-night walkout -

Lindner took control in 2014 when the FDP was at its lowest ebb, out of government and even out of the Federal parliament after failing to win enough of the vote to be awarded any seats.

The return to government could have come sooner, but Lindner has been good for surprise moves before that torpedoed an earlier potential alliance.

After the 2017 general election, many had expected Lindner to tie up an agreement with the Greens and the conservatives, the FDP's natural allies.

But in a dramatic reversal, Lindner burst out of early coalition talks to deliver a dramatic late-night statement where he declared it was "better not to govern, than to govern badly".

After taking the FDP leadership, a fresh-faced Lindner set about getting rid of the party's musty "retirement home smell", as Spiegel put it, dispelling its image as a talking shop for old men.

He called in image consultants to give the organisation a new lick of paint in 2015, brightening up the FDP's traditional blue and yellow and adding a flash of magenta to the palette.

A moody black-and-white portrait of the liberal leader was the face of the FDP's billboard campaign during the last election, prompting criticism that the party had become a one-man band.