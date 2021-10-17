UrduPoint.com

Christian Missionaries From US Kidnapped In Haiti - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 08:40 AM

Christian Missionaries From US Kidnapped in Haiti - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Over a dozen American Christian missionaries and their family members have been kidnapped in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, The New York Times reports.

The kidnapping occurred on Saturday. The newspaper said citing Haitian security officials that 17 missionaries from the US and their family members, including children, were kidnapped by a gang as they were leaving an orphanage.

According to the officials, the missionaries were abducted from a bus that was taking them to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti.

Earlier this year, a classroom of students had to raise money to pay the ransom of a fellow student kidnapped by gang members in Haiti, according to The New York Times.

Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake in August in which more than 2,000 people died in addition to suffering poverty, rampant gang violence and a political crisis following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise in July.

Related Topics

Earthquake Kidnapping Student Died Port-au-Prince New York Haiti Money July August Christian Family From Airport

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

27 minutes ago
 Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's ..

Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports

8 hours ago
 Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian ..

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit up 30% in f ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit up 30% in first 9 months of 2021

8 hours ago
 PIA Boy Scouts' contingent visits Dr AQ Khan's gra ..

PIA Boy Scouts' contingent visits Dr AQ Khan's grave, offers Fateha

8 hours ago
 Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Satur ..

Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Saturday - Embassy Source

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.