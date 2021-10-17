Christian Missionaries From US Kidnapped in Haiti - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Over a dozen American Christian missionaries and their family members have been kidnapped in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, The New York Times reports.

The kidnapping occurred on Saturday. The newspaper said citing Haitian security officials that 17 missionaries from the US and their family members, including children, were kidnapped by a gang as they were leaving an orphanage.

According to the officials, the missionaries were abducted from a bus that was taking them to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti.

Earlier this year, a classroom of students had to raise money to pay the ransom of a fellow student kidnapped by gang members in Haiti, according to The New York Times.

Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake in August in which more than 2,000 people died in addition to suffering poverty, rampant gang violence and a political crisis following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise in July.