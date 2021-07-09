UrduPoint.com
Christian Spiritual Leaders Congratulate South Sudan On 10 Years Of Independence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

Christian Spiritual Leaders Congratulate South Sudan on 10 Years of Independence

Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and Moderator of the Church of Scotland Jim Wallace addressed the political leaders of South Sudan on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the African country's independence

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and Moderator of the Church of Scotland Jim Wallace addressed the political leaders of South Sudan on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the African country's independence.

"Your nation is blessed with immense potential, and we encourage you to make even greater efforts to enable your people to enjoy the full fruits of independence," the message read.

The spiritual leaders noted that they remember the visit of leaders of South Sudan, around 60% of whose population follow Christianity, to the Vatican in 2019, aimed at encouraging national reconciliation. The authors of the message also remember "the weighty promises" which African politicians gave them.

"We pray that those promises will shape your actions, so that it will become possible for us to visit and celebrate with you and your people in person, honouring your contributions to a nation that fulfils the hopes of 9 July 2011," the spiritual leaders stated.

South Sudan adopted its declaration of independence on July 9, 2011, formally separating from Sudan. In 2013, a bloody standoff broke out in South Sudan between the two peoples living in the country, which forced over 2 million residents to leave. In 2018, political leaders of the warring peoples finally signed a peace deal and made a commitment to a peaceful future for the country.

