Christiane Benner, First Woman To Lead Germany's Biggest Union

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Christiane Benner, first woman to lead Germany's biggest union

Christiane Benner will become the first woman to lead Germany's biggest union when she takes the helm at IG Metall next week. But the milestone comes as the once mighty industrial sector battles a series of crises

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Christiane Benner will become the first woman to lead Germany's biggest union when she takes the helm at IG Metall next week. But the milestone comes as the once mighty industrial sector battles a series of crises.

Soaring energy costs due to Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and weaker demand from key trade partner China have culminated in a manufacturing slump that has raised fears about Germany's future as an industrial powerhouse and export champion.

Benner's appointment is set to be confirmed at an IG Metall congress on Monday.

As she prepares to go to bat for IG Metall's more than two million members in sectors including the automotive, machine tool and electrical industries, Benner is clear about her priorities.

"The most important thing is keeping industry in Germany and Europe," she told AFP in an interview in her Frankfurt office.

