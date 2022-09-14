Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Christians numbers could fall to as low as 35% of the US population within less than 50 years, while the religiously unaffiliated figure rises to 54 percent, a Pew Research poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Depending on whether religious switching continues at recent rates, speeds up or stops entirely, the projections show Christians of all ages shrinking from 64% to between a little more than half (54%) and just above one-third (35%) of all Americans by 2070," the pollster said.

Americans unaffiliated with a religion could rise from 30% to up to 54 percent by 2070, the pollster said.

The number of religious non-Christians, including Jews, Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists, could rise from six percent to 13 percent in the same period, according to the survey.