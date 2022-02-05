MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The issue of protecting persecuted Christians will be the main topic on the agenda of the future meeting between Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Pope Francis, Hieromonk Stefan Igumnov, the secretary for inter-Christian relations at the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations, said on Friday.

On December 22, First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia Metropolitan Hilarion was received by Pope Francis in the Vatican and following the meeting, told reporters that the meeting between Patriarch Kirill and the Pontiff may take place in 2022.

"At the meeting of Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis in Havana, the topic of helping persecuted Christians was high on the agenda.

It will remain the main topic at the upcoming second meeting, because today this is the main common concern of Christians who feel responsible for the fate of the world and Christianity," Igumnov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

In 2016, Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill had a landmark meeting in Havana, issuing a joint declaration urging for global action to stop the persecution of Christians in the middle East and elsewhere. This was the first meeting between a Roman Catholic pope and a Russian Orthodox patriarch in 1,000 years since the Great Schism between Catholicism and Orthodoxy.