Christie, Chen crowned at badminton France Open

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RENNES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and Chinese Olympic champion Chen Yufei clinched the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the BWF France Open here on Monday.

In a showdown with China's emerging star Li Shifeng, fifth-seeded Christie rebounded after a 21-16 loss in the first game, dominating the subsequent games 21-15, 21-14 to secure his inaugural BWF Super 750 tournament title.

"I'm so happy. I have been working on my confidence. When you have more confidence in your game, you can play more aggressively and keep to your strategy," remarked the elated Indonesian, dedicating his victory especially to his fans. "This is such an important victory for me. I want to thank my coach, my friends, and my supporters."

Chinese ace Chen, seeded third, bagged her second consecutive women's singles title following last week's triumph at the Denmark Open, edging past Chinese Taipei icon Tai Tzu-ying 21-17, 22-20.

Chinese pairs also ascended the podium in two doubles events. Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin persevered for 56 minutes to outplay Tang Chun-man and Tse Ying-suet of Hong Kong, China 21-17, 15-21, 21-12 in the mixed doubles. Meanwhile, Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning overcame Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand 26-24, 21-19, clinching the women's doubles title.

Additionally, on Sunday, Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen emerged victorious in the men's doubles, overcoming Indonesian challengers Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 21-14, 10-21, 21-18.

