(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The British auction house Christie's has banned sales and exports of luxury goods to clients staying in Russia and Belarus, a source from the house told Sputnik on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The British auction house Christie's has banned sales and exports of luxury goods to clients staying in Russia and Belarus, a source from the house told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We fully comply with the ban on exports of luxury goods to customers physically located in Russia or Belarus, and on exports (direct or indirect) of luxury goods to any addresses in Russia or Belarus," the source said.

Earlier in March, Christie's canceled sales of Russian art in London in June over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.