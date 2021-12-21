LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The UK auction house Christie's said Monday that its 2021 sales figures have become the highest for the past five years and surpassed the winnings netted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total projected sales this year are set to close at $7.1 billion, 22% higher than that in 2019 and 54% higher than last year.

"Highest total in last 5 years, back to higher levels than pre-COVID," Christie's press release says about the total projected sales in 2021.

The most expensive item sold at Christie's this year was Pablo Picasso's Femme assise pres dune fenetre (Marie-Therese), which fetched $103.4 million.

Over one-third of Christie's buyers were newcomers in 2021, and the majority of them attended online auctions. As many as 32% of buyers this year were millennials, according to the document.