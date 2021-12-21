UrduPoint.com

Christie's Says 2021 Sales Exceeded Pre-Pandemic Figures

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:10 AM

Christie's Says 2021 Sales Exceeded Pre-Pandemic Figures

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The UK auction house Christie's said Monday that its 2021 sales figures have become the highest for the past five years and surpassed the winnings netted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total projected sales this year are set to close at $7.1 billion, 22% higher than that in 2019 and 54% higher than last year.

"Highest total in last 5 years, back to higher levels than pre-COVID," Christie's press release says about the total projected sales in 2021.

The most expensive item sold at Christie's this year was Pablo Picasso's Femme assise pres dune fenetre (Marie-Therese), which fetched $103.4 million.

Over one-third of Christie's buyers were newcomers in 2021, and the majority of them attended online auctions. As many as 32% of buyers this year were millennials, according to the document.

Related Topics

United Kingdom 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

2 hours ago
 Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PT ..

Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PTI: Gandapur

1 hour ago
 Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota ..

Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daun ..

1 hour ago
 G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong po ..

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

2 hours ago
 Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's ..

Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar Provinces

2 hours ago
 US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan ..

US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan as Biden Targets Zero Pollutio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.