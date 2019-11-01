UrduPoint.com
Christine Lagarde To Take Office As New President Of ECB On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:43 AM

Christine Lagarde to Take Office as New President of ECB on Friday

Christine Lagarde officially takes office as the President of the European Central Bank for a non-renewable term of 8 years on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Christine Lagarde officially takes office as the President of the European Central Bank for a non-renewable term of 8 years on Friday.

Lagarde will replace the outgoing president, Mario Draghi, from November 1, 2019.

Lagarde headed the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2019, when she relinquished her position following her nomination to the European Central Bank. Since October 1, Kristalina Georgieva, previous chief executive of the World Bank, leads the IMF.

