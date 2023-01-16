Christine Lambrecht Formally Submits Resignation As German Minister Of Defense - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has formally submitted her resignation from the government position, German news agency dpa reported on Monday.
The minister formally appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and asked for her resignation, the news agency said, adding that the relevant document was handed over earlier in the day.