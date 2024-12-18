Open Menu

Christmas Celebrations Held At Pakistan's Consulate In New York

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 09:40 AM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Consulate General of Pakistan in New York, in collaboration with the Pakistan Christian Association USA, hosted Christmas celebrations to honour the Pakistani-American Christian community here, and promote interfaith harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai extended X'mas greetings to the Christian community and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering interfaith harmony.

He emphasized that Pakistan takes immense pride in its diverse religious and cultural heritage and that the Christian community has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s development, making invaluable contributions in various sectors.

The Chairman of Pakistan Christian Association USA, William Shahzad, and Secretary General, James Cyprian appreciated the Consulate’s collaboration and acknowledged the efforts to celebrate the shared values of peace and unity.

Former Federal Minister for Minorities Affairs, Akram Masih Gill. who was also present at the occasion, lauded the Consulate’s initiatives to engage with the Christian community and promote inclusivity.

