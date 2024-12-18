Christmas Celebrations Held At Pakistan's Consulate In New York
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 09:40 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Consulate General of Pakistan in New York, in collaboration with the Pakistan Christian Association USA, hosted Christmas celebrations to honour the Pakistani-American Christian community here, and promote interfaith harmony.
Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai extended X'mas greetings to the Christian community and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering interfaith harmony.
He emphasized that Pakistan takes immense pride in its diverse religious and cultural heritage and that the Christian community has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s development, making invaluable contributions in various sectors.
The Chairman of Pakistan Christian Association USA, William Shahzad, and Secretary General, James Cyprian appreciated the Consulate’s collaboration and acknowledged the efforts to celebrate the shared values of peace and unity.
Former Federal Minister for Minorities Affairs, Akram Masih Gill. who was also present at the occasion, lauded the Consulate’s initiatives to engage with the Christian community and promote inclusivity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns
More Stories From World
-
'Several hundred' N. Korea casualties in Russia's Kursk: US official6 minutes ago
-
Koopmeiners stunner sends Juventus into Italian Cup quarters6 minutes ago
-
Christmas celebrations held at Pakistan's consulate in New York6 minutes ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd T20 scores16 minutes ago
-
Rescuers hunt for survivors in Vanuatu capital, 14 feared dead1 hour ago
-
Preserving evidence of crimes under ousted Bashar-ul-Assad regime a 'key priority', say UN investiga ..8 hours ago
-
Chelsea top Women's Champions League group with win in Madrid8 hours ago
-
Japan's Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks: report8 hours ago
-
Christmas celebrations held at Pakistan's consulate in New York8 hours ago
-
Japan's Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks: report8 hours ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results8 hours ago
-
Vinicius and Bonmati named FIFA Best players of the year8 hours ago