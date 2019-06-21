UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chronic Delays By Space X, NASA Jeopardize Access To ISS - US Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Chronic Delays by Space X, NASA Jeopardize Access to ISS - US Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) NASA must develop a second contingency plan to ferry astronauts back and forth to the International Space Station amid continuing delays by Space X and Boeing in developing spacecraft for the US Commercial Crew Program, the General Accountability Office said in a report on Thursday.

"NASA's ability to process certification data packages for its two contractors continues to create uncertainty about the timing of certification," the report stated. "In addition, the program allowed both contractors to delay submitting evidence that they have met some requirements. This deferral has increased the amount of work remaining for the program prior to certification."

Before any missions can happen, NASA has to certify that both contractors' vehicles are safe for human spaceflight, the report said.

While both contractors originally planned to be certified in 2017, now neither is expected to be ready until late 2019 at the earliest.

NASA has paid Russia for seats on the Soyuz spacecraft since the US Space Shuttle was retired in 2011. To prepare for delays in the commercial program, the agency recently extended its deal with Russia through September 2020, the report added.

The report recommended that NASA develop a contingency plan for uninterrupted access to the space station beyond September 2020.

In 2014, NASA awarded contracts to Boeing and Space X, worth a combined total of up to $6.8 billion, to develop crew transportation systems and conduct initial missions to the orbiting laboratory.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles September 2017 2019 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

2 hours ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

2 hours ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

2 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.