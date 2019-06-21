Chronic Delays by Space X, NASA Jeopardize Access to ISS - US Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) NASA must develop a second contingency plan to ferry astronauts back and forth to the International Space Station amid continuing delays by Space X and Boeing in developing spacecraft for the US Commercial Crew Program, the General Accountability Office said in a report on Thursday.

"NASA's ability to process certification data packages for its two contractors continues to create uncertainty about the timing of certification," the report stated. "In addition, the program allowed both contractors to delay submitting evidence that they have met some requirements. This deferral has increased the amount of work remaining for the program prior to certification."

Before any missions can happen, NASA has to certify that both contractors' vehicles are safe for human spaceflight, the report said.

While both contractors originally planned to be certified in 2017, now neither is expected to be ready until late 2019 at the earliest.

NASA has paid Russia for seats on the Soyuz spacecraft since the US Space Shuttle was retired in 2011. To prepare for delays in the commercial program, the agency recently extended its deal with Russia through September 2020, the report added.

The report recommended that NASA develop a contingency plan for uninterrupted access to the space station beyond September 2020.

In 2014, NASA awarded contracts to Boeing and Space X, worth a combined total of up to $6.8 billion, to develop crew transportation systems and conduct initial missions to the orbiting laboratory.