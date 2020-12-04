UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chubais Becomes Putin's Special Envoy For Relations With International Organizations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 11:34 PM

Chubais Becomes Putin's Special Envoy for Relations With International Organizations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed former Rusnano chief Anatoly Chubais as the special presidential representative for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed former Rusnano chief Anatoly Chubais as the special presidential representative for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The President of Russia ...

signed a decree appointing Anatoly Borisovich Chubais as the special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals," the statement says.

On Thursday, the Russian government approved the appointment of first deputy chairman of the board of the Military-Industrial Commission, Sergey Kulikov, as Rusnano head for a five-year term. Chubais has been leading Rusnano for 12 years.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

WHO's Ryan Says No Prospect of Vaccines Ending Spr ..

3 seconds ago

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

36 minutes ago

China Poses Greatest Threat to US National Securit ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopian Foreign Ministry Says Corridors Created ..

2 minutes ago

Five more patients fall prey to COVID-19 at Nishta ..

2 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says Gov't Decisions Made in Coming D ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.