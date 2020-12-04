(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed former Rusnano chief Anatoly Chubais as the special presidential representative for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The President of Russia ...

signed a decree appointing Anatoly Borisovich Chubais as the special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals," the statement says.

On Thursday, the Russian government approved the appointment of first deputy chairman of the board of the Military-Industrial Commission, Sergey Kulikov, as Rusnano head for a five-year term. Chubais has been leading Rusnano for 12 years.