Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired - Kremlin

Published March 23, 2022

Anatoly Chubais has resigned from the post of Russian President Vladimir Putin's special presidential representative for relations with international organizations himself and was not fired, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the western media reported that Chubais has resigned and left Russia.

Earlier in the day, the western media reported that Chubais has resigned and left Russia.

"Yes. Chubais resigned himself. But weather he left (the country) or not - this is his own business," Peskov said.

