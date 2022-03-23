Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired - Kremlin

Anatoly Chubais has resigned from the post of Russian President Vladimir Putin's special presidential representative for relations with international organizations himself and was not fired, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Anatoly Chubais has resigned from the post of Russian President Vladimir Putin's special presidential representative for relations with international organizations himself and was not fired, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the western media reported that Chubais has resigned and left Russia.

"Yes. Chubais resigned himself. But weather he left (the country) or not - this is his own business," Peskov said.