MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Anatoly Chubais has resigned from the post of Russian President Vladimir Putin's special presidential representative for relations with international organizations, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the president's special envoy for climate, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The western media has reported that Chubais resigned and left Russia.

"Indeed, representatives of Anatoly Borisovich confirmed that he is leaving the post of special representative of the president. I do not think that his decision to leave the post will in any way affect the development of the climate agenda in our country," Edelgeriyev said.