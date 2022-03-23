UrduPoint.com

Chubais Resigns From Post Of Putin's Special Representative - Climate Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Chubais Resigns From Post of Putin's Special Representative - Climate Envoy

Anatoly Chubais has resigned from the post of Russian President Vladimir Putin's special presidential representative for relations with international organizations, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the president's special envoy for climate, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Anatoly Chubais has resigned from the post of Russian President Vladimir Putin's special presidential representative for relations with international organizations, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the president's special envoy for climate, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The western media has reported that Chubais resigned and left Russia.

"Indeed, representatives of Anatoly Borisovich confirmed that he is leaving the post of special representative of the president. I do not think that his decision to leave the post will in any way affect the development of the climate agenda in our country," Edelgeriyev said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Post Media From

Recent Stories

Biden Says 'Real Threat' That Russia Might Use Che ..

Biden Says 'Real Threat' That Russia Might Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

58 seconds ago
 Pakistan day observed in northern Sindh

Pakistan day observed in northern Sindh

59 seconds ago
 Traffic police marks Pakistan Day

Traffic police marks Pakistan Day

1 minute ago
 Airport in Somali Capital Suspends Air Traffic Aft ..

Airport in Somali Capital Suspends Air Traffic After Militant Attack - Reports

1 minute ago
 Traders stage rally to celebrate Pakistan Day

Traders stage rally to celebrate Pakistan Day

28 minutes ago
 Fawad mocks Bilawal for pretending to address larg ..

Fawad mocks Bilawal for pretending to address large gathering in Malakand

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>