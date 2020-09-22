UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chumakov Scientific Center To Conduct Clinical Trials Of COVID19 Vaccine Until November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:20 AM

Chumakov Scientific Center to Conduct Clinical Trials of COVID19 Vaccine Until November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian academy of Sciences has been given the green light to conduct clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, it expects to be done by November.

"The Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit to conduct clinical trials of a whole-virion inactivated vaccine against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences," the ministry said in a statement.

Over 3,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the vaccine trials. They will be quarantined for 16 days after vaccination, according to the Russian Health Ministry.

"We expect to end the clinical trials in November of the current year," the Chumakov research center's general director, Aydar Ishmukhametov said.

Related Topics

Russia November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

4 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

2 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

2 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.