Chumakov Scientific Center to Conduct Clinical Trials of COVID19 Vaccine Until November

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian academy of Sciences has been given the green light to conduct clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, it expects to be done by November.

"The Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit to conduct clinical trials of a whole-virion inactivated vaccine against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences," the ministry said in a statement.

Over 3,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the vaccine trials. They will be quarantined for 16 days after vaccination, according to the Russian Health Ministry.

"We expect to end the clinical trials in November of the current year," the Chumakov research center's general director, Aydar Ishmukhametov said.