Church Must Keep Russians, Ukrainians From Becoming Enemies - Patriarch Kirill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Russians and Ukrainians are a single nation and the church must do everything so that they do not become enemies, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said on Saturday.

"This is a single nation who came out of Kiev's Epiphany font, but a very large people spread from the White to the Black Sea. And this enormity always caused fears and envy among others; therefore, since ancient times, external forces have worked to divide this people, pull them away, or even pit one with another," the patriarch said in an interview with the Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

He added that Ukraine is trying to create a "civilizational prerequisite" for the separation of Russians and Ukrainians.

"Of course, the future depends on how 'successful' all this activity aimed at creating a gap between two parts of the same nation will be. But the church must do everything so that in no case do Ukrainians and Russians become enemies," the patriarch concluded.

Earlier, Patriarch Kirill called for a 36-hour ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict from January 6 to 7 for people to be able to attend church services on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated in both countries.

Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, rejected the truce offer on Thursday. Washington and Berlin also rejected the offer. US President Joe Biden suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "trying to find some oxygen," while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock argued that a truce would bring "neither freedom nor security."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, with Canada and the UK placing the Russian Patriarch on the sanctions list. Russia's spiritual leader has repeatedly urged high-ranking clergy as well as people of faith to pray for the restoration of peace in Ukraine and to maintain the unity of the church.