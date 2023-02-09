Church of England Allows Blessing of Same-Sex Couples

UrduPoint.com

The General Synod of the Church of England made a decision on Thursday to allow the blessing of same-sex couples after a two-day debate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The General Synod of the Church of England made a decision on Thursday to allow the blessing of same-sex couples after a two-day debate.

"The Church of England's General Synod has welcomed proposals which would enable same-sex couples to come to church after a civil marriage or civil partnership to give thanks, dedicate their relationship to God and receive God's blessing," the Church of England said.

Most of the Synod members supported the initiative after two days of discussions.

In the coming months, the Church will be preparing new pastoral guidance and prayers, according to the press release.

On January 16, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt urged the Church of England to allow same-sex marriage. Despite the public pressure, the Church decided not to amend the existing doctrine, according to which only a man and a woman can enter into marriage, however, bishops proposed to allow the blessing of same-sex couples instead.

