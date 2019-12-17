The Church of England's newly appointed second-most senior cleric vowed on Tuesday to use his new role to help soothe the nation's divisions following years of political turmoil over Brexit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Church of England's newly appointed second-most senior cleric vowed on Tuesday to use his new role to help soothe the nation's divisions following years of political turmoil over Brexit

Stephen Cottrell will take over as archbishop of York from Ugandan-born John Sentamu, who steps down in June next year after 14 years in the post.

Sentamu, 70, called his successor a man with "the gospel in his belly and a tiger in the tank".

"I am humbled and excited at the prospect," said Cotterell of his new role, which carries the title Primate of England and oversees the 12 dioceses in the north of England.

Britain is due to leave the European Union in January following an election win for Boris Johnson's Conservatives, capping a tumultuous period since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Cottrell, 61, told a news conference in London that the Church had a role to play in healing the wounds.

"I hope to help the Church be more joyful and more effective in sharing the gospel and bringing hope and unity to our nation," he said.

Addressing Johnson's promise to follow the ideas of the so-called one-nation Conservatives, the bishop said he backed the idea generally but added: "One nation must also be one nation in relationship with other nations."Cottrell said he hoped to use the power of the Church to help "address the discrepancies of wealth and opportunity" and work with the government on its plans to rejuvenate his new northern home.

"I'm very interested in entering into those conversations because my experience is that when the Church adds its voice to these causes, it helps lift them above party politics," he said.