Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to Open on May 24 After 2-Month Closure - Patriarch

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem will reopen on May 24 after a two-month closure over the coronavirus pandemic, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III said on Saturday.

"Following the situation development in the Holy Land, we the Heads of the Three Communities, custodians of the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre and Resurrection, wish to inform that starting on Sunday 24th this most Holy Place will be accessible again to the faithful for visits and prayers," Theophilos III said, as quoted on the official website of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The patriarch added that for safety reasons, the number of people visiting the church would be limited to 50 at a time and that the Basilica would be open only to those who have no fever or other symptoms of COVID-19. People will also have to wear face masks, maintain a distance of 2 meters (six feet) from each other, and avoid touching or kissing sacred objects.