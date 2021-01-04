UrduPoint.com
Church Shooting In Texas Leaves Pastor Dead, 2 Others Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

Church Shooting in Texas Leaves Pastor Dead, 2 Others Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) A shooting at a Methodist church in the city of Winona in the US state of Texas has left a pastor dead and two others injured, the KLTV broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing police.

According to Sheriff Larry Smith, the incident took place when the pastor, his wife, and several other people came to the church. The assailant was hiding inside the bathroom when the pastor opened the door and saw the man. The priest was reportedly able to take the suspect's gun away but the man threw himself at the pastor and grabbed the gun after which he shot the priest.

The attacker was eventually detained following a chase. During the arrest, the suspect was shot in the hand, after which he was hospitalized.

"This is a capital murder investigation," Smith told reporters, as cited by the media outlet,

Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed his condolences and vowed that "Texas will seek swift justice for the shooter."

