Church Wall Collapse Kills 3 In Egypt - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) At least three people died and four others were injured on Sunday when a wall in an Egyptian church collapsed on worshippers, media said.

A body of a four-year-old child was among those recovered from under the debris, according to an Egyptian daily, Al-Youm 7.

 

The church stood in the Nile-delta city of Mallawi in the Minya region. The governor ordered a probe into the collapse. A large part of the province's population are Christians.

