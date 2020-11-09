UrduPoint.com
Churchill's Painting Of Favourite Whisky Goes On Sale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:06 PM

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

A painting by Winston Churchill featuring the famously bibulous British World War II leader's favourite brand of whisky is to go on sale at Sotheby's auction house

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A painting by Winston Churchill featuring the famously bibulous British World War II leader's favourite brand of whisky is to go on sale at Sotheby's auction house.

The oil painting of a bottle of Johnny Walker's Black label whisky and a bottle of brandy with a jug and glasses reflects Churchill's fondness for the blend, which he often drank first thing in the morning with soda water, the auction house said.

Painted at Churchill's country house of Chartwell, in southeast England, the still life called "Jug with Bottles" is expected to sell for up to 250,000 ($330,000, 280,000 Euros).

Bidding opens online on Tuesday.

Churchill, who was a keen amateur artist, created the work in the 1930s and later gave it to the American businessman W.

Averell Harriman, who acted as US special envoy to Europe in the 1940s.

Harriman was photographed sitting between Churchill and Stalin in Moscow in 1942, and the gift of the painting suggests he shared convivial drams with Churchill.

The politician would give paintings to "like-minded people," said Simon Hucker, co-head of modern and post-war British art at Sotheby's.

It is unclear whether Churchill knew that the wife of his son Randolph, Pamela Churchill, was having an affair with Harriman during this period, The Times newspaper reported.

Pamela Churchill married Harriman decades later in the 1970s and the painting was sold following her death in 1997.

It is going back on sale after the deaths of its current owners, the US collectors Barbara and Ira Lipman.

