CIA Chief Claims Russian Troops Placed for Potential 'Sweeping' Action Near Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the United States has been observing a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, where they are possibly placed to "act in a very sweeping way."

"We don't know that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has made up his mind to use force. But what we do know is that he's putting the Russian military, Russian security services in a place where they could act in a very sweeping way," Burns told the media.

In addition, he said that Moscow allegedly has "plans under way to destabilize Ukraine" in other ways.

The CIA head also noted that US President Joe Biden sent him to Moscow in November to express to the Russian authorities US concerns about Ukraine, as well as to warn the Kremlin about the consequences of its actions.

Burns suggested that the Russian authorities may allegedly consider that US partners in Europe are distracted by a political transition in Germany and elections in France.

At the same time, according to him, Moscow may believe that it is now in a position of relative economic strength due to high oil prices.

Burns's interview appeared on the eve of a Putin-Biden meeting scheduled for Tuesday. According to Washington, during the talks, the US president intends to express concern about alleged Russia's military activity on the border with Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of aggressive actions, saying that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also noted that Russia is moving troops within its own territory and at its discretion. In addition, the Kremlin has stressed that all statements about alleged Russia's aggression are being used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.