CIA Chief Made Secret Trip To Ukraine To Discuss Battle Plans, Ceasefire Talks - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 05:00 AM

CIA Chief Made Secret Trip to Ukraine to Discuss Battle Plans, Ceasefire Talks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The head of the CIA in a secret trip to Ukraine held talks with officials on an ambitious strategy to retake territory from Russia and open ceasefire talks with Moscow by year end, The Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the visit.

CIA Director William Burns during the trip in June met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's top intelligence officials, the report said on Friday. The purpose of the visit was to reaffirm the Biden administration's commitment to sharing intelligence designed to help Ukraine in the conflict, the report added.

