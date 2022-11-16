UrduPoint.com

CIA Chief Meeting With Russian Official Reflects Need To Communicate - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) CIA Director Bill Burns' recent meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Naryshkin in Turkey reflects the need to keep open the channels of communication with Russia, especially when it comes to managing potential nuclear risks, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"We have been very open about the fact that we have to communicate with Russia on managing risk, especially nuclear risks and risks to strategic stability, and as part of that the CIA Director Bill Burns went to Ankara to meet with his Russian intelligence counterpart," Patel said during a press briefing.

Patel also said that Burns conveyed a message to Naryshkin on the consequences of the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia and the risks of escalation to strategic stability as well as raised the issue of US citizens detained in Russia.

