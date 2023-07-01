(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) CIA Director William Burns recently called his Russian counterpart Sergey Naryshkin to inform him that the United States had no involvement in Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny against the Russian government, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing officials familiar with the matter.

Burns told Naryshkin that the United States was not involved in the uprising and that the issue is an internal Russian matter, according to the report.

Earlier this week, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the United States had good and direct communication with Russian government officials over the weekend concerning the mutiny by Prigozhin.

President Joe Biden also stressed that the United States had no involvement in the rebellion.

The Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 and moved toward Moscow on the following day. Prigozhin presented his actions as a response to the alleged attack on his group's field camps by the defense ministry, which the latter rejected.

Prigozhin agreed to stop the mutiny after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who acted at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus.