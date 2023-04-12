CIA Chief Says Leak Of Classified Pentagon Docs 'Deeply Unfortunate'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) CIA Director William Burns said the latest leak of classified Pentagon documents is deeply unfortunate and something the US takes very seriously.
"The deeply unfortunate leak of classified documents is certainly as intense as anything... it's something that the US government takes extremely seriously," Burns said in remarks at Rice University's Baker Institute on Tuesday.