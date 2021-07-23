UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIA Chief Says Russia 'Could Be' Behind Havana Syndrome, But Does Not Know For Sure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:00 AM

CIA Chief Says Russia 'Could Be' Behind Havana Syndrome, But Does Not Know for Sure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) CIA Director William Burns in an interview with NPR said that Russia could be behind the so-called Havana syndrome affecting the health of US diplomats in Cuba but there are no definitive conclusions and various possibilities.

"Could be, but I honestly cannot - I don't want to suggest until we can draw some more definitive conclusions who it might be. But there are a number of possibilities," Burns said in the interview published on Thursday when asked if Russia is behind the Havana syndrome.

For years, similar accusations against Russia about these types of attacks have emerged in American media outlets from time to time, with Moscow repeatedly denying them. In 2017, the Russian Foreign Ministry characterized the US allegations as completely absurd and strange.

US diplomats in Cuba suffered from the "Havana syndrome" in 2016 and 2017. Similar medical symptoms were reported among US diplomatic staffers in China in 2018. Though Washington assumed the diplomats could have been exposed to some unidentified acoustic attack, it did not reach a definite conclusion on what exactly caused the syndrome.

Williams said he believes the Havana syndrome is real and serious and the CIA is determined to find out what or who is causing it. The CIA director said there have been a couple of hundred incidents of people experiencing the Havana syndrome across the US government and across the world.

Related Topics

Attack World Moscow Russia China Washington CIA Havana Cuba Nepalese Rupee 2017 2016 2018 Media From Government

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

6 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

7 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

7 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

7 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

8 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.