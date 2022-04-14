Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said on Thursday that the number one immediate threat to the future is Russia's special military operation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said on Thursday that the number one immediate threat to the future is Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"Four big challenges will shape our future: the first is the immediate threat posed by renewed Russian aggression against Ukraine," Burns said during remarks at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Burns said Russian President Vladimir Putin was mired in a combination of grievance, ambition and insecurity over the last several years.

The CIA chief said he learned over the years during his time as US Ambassador to Russia to never underestimate Putin's relentless determination, especially on Ukraine.