CIA Chief Says Trend Lines In Afghanistan 'Troubling' Amid Taliban Advances

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) CIA Director William Burns in an interview with NPR said he is troubled by the advances the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is making in Afghanistan.

"Well, the trend lines that all of us see today are certainly troubling.

The Taliban are making significant military advances; they're probably in the strongest military position that they've been in since 2001," Burns said in the interview published on Thursday.

Burns added that the United States will retain significant capabilities in and around Afghanistan to gather information on terror groups.

More Stories From World

