UrduPoint.com

CIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage For More Dialogue On NATO, Ukraine - Experts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:20 AM

CIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage for More Dialogue on NATO, Ukraine - Experts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) CIA Director William Burns' recent talks with top Russian intelligence and security officials could set up communications channels to defuse tensions over NATO expansion threats and the situation in Ukraine, analysts told Sputnik.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burns in a phone call discussed Russia-US relations and regional conflicts. The call comes after Burns met with Russian intelligence officials in Moscow last week.

US media on Friday reported that Biden sent Burns to Moscow for the purpose of warning Russia over its military activity near Ukraine.

On Monday, however, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Burns during the visit confirmed the importance of implementing the Minsk agreements on ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"US-Russian relations have been so bad, a meeting of security personnel can be significant, especially since President Putin was once in the intelligence services and likely values this channel of communication," Independent Institute Center for Peace and Liberty Director Ian Eland told Sputnik about the talks and meetings.

Eland said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin resurrecting the "bad idea" of admitting Ukraine and Georgia into NATO last month would also need to be addressed in any future dialogue.

"Ukraine and NATO expansion would likely be areas of confluence of interests and would probably ease the transition to the many tough issues to follow," Eland said. "These are the toughest issues between the two countries."

Putin warned that Austin's vocal support for Kiev joining the alliance could be interpreted as "opening the doors" for Ukraine to enter NATO.

Former CIA officer Phil Giraldi, however, told Sputnik it is difficult to imagine what bridges the US and Russia could possibly build going forward given the White House's "take" on what is going on in the world.

On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that western media reports about Russia pulling troops to the Ukrainian border do not correspond to reality.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon White House CIA Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev Alliance Austin Georgia November Border Media Top

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

5 hours ago
 Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, n ..

Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, no mortality reported

4 hours ago
 Supreme Court always takes step to protect minorit ..

Supreme Court always takes step to protect minority rights; Chief Justice of Pak ..

4 hours ago
 AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges ..

AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges

4 hours ago
 Govt determined to uplift living standard of masse ..

Govt determined to uplift living standard of masses: Shaukat Tarin

4 hours ago
 AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect ava ..

AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect availability, prices of sugar

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.