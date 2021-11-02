CIA Chief to Meet With Russian Government Officials in Moscow on November 2-3 - Embassy

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:28 PM
CIA Director William Burns will hold in Moscow on November 2 and 3 a number of meetings with Russian government officials to discuss bilateral relations, the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti
"CIA Director William Burns, at the President's request, is leading a delegation of senior U.S. officials to Moscow on November 2 and 3. They are meeting with members of the Russian government to discuss a range of issues in the bilateral relationship," the embassy's spokesperson said.