CIA Chief to Meet With Russian Government Officials in Moscow on November 2-3 - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) CIA Director William Burns will hold in Moscow on November 2 and 3 a number of meetings with Russian government officials to discuss bilateral relations, the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti.

"CIA Director William Burns, at the President's request, is leading a delegation of senior U.S. officials to Moscow on November 2 and 3. They are meeting with members of the Russian government to discuss a range of issues in the bilateral relationship," the embassy's spokesperson said.