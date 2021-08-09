CIA Chief to Visit Israel, Palestine on Tuesday - Axios

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Bill Burns will visit both Israel and Palestine this week, US media reported on Monday.

Burns will be in Israel on Tuesday for talks on Iran, Axios reported citing Israeli officials.

Burn then will head to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority officials, according to the report.