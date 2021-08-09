UrduPoint.com

CIA Chief To Visit Israel, Palestine On Tuesday - Axios

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:33 PM

Head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Bill Burns will visit both Israel and Palestine this week, US media reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Bill Burns will visit both Israel and Palestine this week, US media reported on Monday.

Burns will be in Israel on Tuesday for talks on Iran, Axios reported citing Israeli officials.

Burn then will head to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority officials, according to the report.

