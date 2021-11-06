UrduPoint.com

CIA Chief Was Sent To Moscow To Warn Russia Over Military Buildup Near Ukraine - Reports

CIA Chief Was Sent to Moscow to Warn Russia Over Military Buildup Near Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden sent CIA Director Bill Burns to Moscow on Tuesday to warn Russia of its military activity near its border with Ukraine, CNN reported citing US and Ukrainian sources familiar with the meeting.

The report said on Friday that Burns had a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his meetings with Russian officials.

