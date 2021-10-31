CIA Collected Information on South Korea Via Secret Office in Seoul Till 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) collected open data on South Korea till 2020 using a previously unknown office in Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources.

In June 2020, the CIA reportedly shut down all of its foreign offices collecting open-source intelligence data.

The South Korean office became known when three employees of the office filed a claim against the US government after being fired. The plaintiffs who had worked for the CIA over a decade found the decision unfair, but a local court dismissed the action, as the issue was outside the South Korean jurisdiction and was fully regulated by the United States, according to Yonhap's sources.