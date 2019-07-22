CIA Communicated With Agents in Iran Via Science Conference Invitations - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The CIA allegedly communicated with Iranian spies working for the US intelligence agency by sending them invitations to various science conferences in Europe Asia and Africa , Iranian media reported on Monday, citing the country's Intelligence Ministry.

Earlier on Monday, media quoted the Intelligence Ministry as saying that Iran had captured 17 suspects after busting what it called a CIA spying network.

According to the Mehr news agency, the Intelligence Ministry claimed CIA agents in Iran also secretly received special spying equipment in parks and mountainous areas.

The news comes amid mounting tensions between Iran and the United States, more than a year after Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran and reinstated wide-ranging sanctions targeting key sector's of the Iranian economy.