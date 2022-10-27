UrduPoint.com

CIA Director Burns Visited Ukraine Earlier In October - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 01:50 AM

CIA Director Burns Visited Ukraine Earlier in October - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) CIA Director Bill Burns made an unannounced visit to Ukraine earlier this month for talks with President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the visit.

Burns conveyed to Zelenskyy that the United States is committed to providing support and intelligence sharing to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in the country, the report said.

The sources provided no further information about Burns' visit, the report added.

Burns and other US officials have said they see no evidence that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

More Stories From World

