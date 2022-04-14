CIA Director Calls China 'Single Most Important' Challenge for US in 21st Century

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) China is the United States' single most important geopolitical challenge in the 21st Century, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Thursday.

"The second (challenge to shape the future) is the longer term problem posed by China's ambitious leadership, the single most important geopolitical challenge as far out I can see into the 21st Century," Burns said during remarks at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Burns characterized President Xi Jinping's China as being in many ways the most profound test the CIA has ever faced. Moreover, Burns pointed out that China had a GPD of about $15 trillion and is a top trading partner with 120 countries, and is a leader in artificial intelligence, 5G, drones, hypersonic technology and web applications.