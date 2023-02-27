UrduPoint.com

CIA Director Calls US Relationship With Russia 'Deeply Adversarial'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) CIA director William Burns has described as deeply adversarial the relationship that exists between the United States and Russia but said it was important to keep lines of communication open.

"I think even in the most deeply adversarial relationships, and that's certainly what our relationship with Russia is today, it's important to have those lines open," he said on CBS's "Face the Nation" show.

Burns said President Joe Biden shared his position, although he conceded that there was "not a great deal" of contact with Russia at the moment.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said on Friday that it was "absolutely important" to keep lines of communication open with Russia and China in spite of all the tensions. He argued it was a responsibility of all nations, particularly those that maintain vast military arsenals, to reduce the potential for miscalculation.

