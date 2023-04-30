UrduPoint.com

CIA Director, Chomsky Planned To Meet With Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 10:40 PM

CIA Director, Chomsky Planned to Meet With Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Current CIA director William Burns and prominent academic Noam Chomsky, as well as other high-profile individuals, planned to meet with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The report cites a trove of documents that revealed a wider circle of individuals who associated with Epstein after his first conviction for a sex offense in 2008. The newly named individuals appeared in neither the so-called black book of contacts nor in the flight logs of Epstein's private jet.

The documents do not provide details on the nature of the meetings or whether they all took place, the report noted.

Burns scheduled three meetings with Epstein in 2014 while serving as Deputy US Secretary of State, the report said.

CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp confirmed a meeting between Burns and Epstein as he was preparing to leave government service, the report said.

"The director did not know anything about him (Epstein), other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector," Kupperman Thorp said. "They had no relationship."

Chomsky was scheduled to fly with Epstein to have dinner at his Manhattan townhouse in 2015, the report said.

Chomsky reportedly said he met with Epstein alongside former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak to discuss Israel's policies regarding Palestinian issues and the international arena.

Epstein also scheduled other meetings between Chomsky and other academics, including Harvard professor Martin Nowak, the report said.

"First response is that it is none of your business," Chomsky said, when asked about his ties to Epstein. "Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally."

The documents also revealed dozens of meetings between Epstein and Obama administration counsel Kathryn Ruemmler in the years after her time at the White House, the report said. Epstein planned for Ruemmler, who became a top lawyer at Goldman Sachs Group, to join trips to Paris and Epstein's private island, the report said.

Ruemmler did not see anything concerning at Epstein's townhouse, a Goldman spokesperson reportedly said. Ruemmler never visited Epstein's island or flew with him, the spokesperson added.

In July 2019, Epstein was charged with trafficking underage girls for sexual exploitation. Epstein was later found dead in his jail cell with fatal neck injuries, purportedly a result of suicide.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Barack Obama Business Israel Jail White House CIA Suicide Paris Manhattan Circle July Sunday 2015 2019 All Government Top

Recent Stories

City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

13 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

58 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperatio ..

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperation with Moroccan officials

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

2 hours ago
 Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on ..

Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on Climate Finance

3 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Tr ..

Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.