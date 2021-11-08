UrduPoint.com

CIA Director Confirmed In Russia Importance Of Implementing Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

CIA Director Confirmed in Russia Importance of Implementing Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

United States` Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, during his recent visit to Moscow, confirmed the importance of implementing the Minsk agreements and observation of Donbas` special status, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"Both at the meeting of Presidents (Vladimir) Putin and (Joe) Biden in Geneva this June, and during the recent visits of US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and CIA Director Burns, in the course of their contacts with Russian leaders, at all these meetings, both the US president and his subordinates directly confirmed the necessity to implement the Minsk agreements, including on the special status of Donbas," Lavrov said at a press conference.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic that declared independence after the coup in Ukraine in February 2014. The Donbas crisis is being discussed in various formats, including the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps toward de-escalation. However, skirmishes continue even despite truce agreements between the conflict parties.

