CIA Director Says Military Conflict Over Taiwan Not Inevitable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) CIA Director William Burns said Sunday that a military conflict over Taiwan was not inevitable, although he claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was serious about taking it under full control.

"I think we need to take very seriously Xi's ambitions with regard to ultimately controlling Taiwan. That doesn't, however, in our view, mean that a military conflict is inevitable," he told CBS's "Face the Nation" show.

Burns claimed that President Xi had instructed the armed forces to be ready to "invade" what China sees as its integral territory by 2027 but that did not necessarily mean that he had made the final decision.

"All I would say is that I think the risks of, you know, a potential use of force probably grow the further into this decade you get and beyond it, into the following decade as well. So that's something obviously, that we watch very, very carefully," Burns said.

Tensions between China and Taiwan spiraled last year following a flurry of trips to the island by US and European officials. China has criticized the visits as a show of support for Taiwanese separatism and has been conducting daily flybys over the waters off the island.

