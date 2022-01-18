CIA Director Visited Ukraine Last Week Amid Tensions With Russia - Reports

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, visited Kiev last week, discussing regional tensions and efforts aimed at de-escalation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and counterparts from local intelligence agencies, media reported on Monday.

"Last Wednesday, Director Burns visited Kyiv on a previously-scheduled trip where he consulted with intelligence counterparts amid concerns of a further invasion of Ukraine by Russia," CNN journalist Natasha Bertrand quoted on Twitter a US official as saying.

Current assessments of risk to Ukraine and efforts to deescalate tensions were on the agenda, according to the statement.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border, allegedly preparing for an invasion.

Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia says it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

In December, Russia presented its draft proposals on security guarantees to the United States and NATO. On January 10, Russia and the US held a round of the strategic stability dialogue in Geneva. On Wednesday, the first NATO-Russia Council meeting since 2019 took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting was followed by Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe talks in Vienna.

