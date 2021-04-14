UrduPoint.com
CIA Director Warns Of 'Significant Risk' If US Withdraws From Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 10:07 PM

CIA Director Warns of 'Significant Risk' if US Withdraws From Afghanistan

The United States may face significant risk to its national security from the Islamic State and al Qaeda terror groups (banned in Russia) after it withdraws troops from Afghanistan, CIA Director William Burns said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The United States may face significant risk to its national security from the Islamic State and al Qaeda terror groups (banned in Russia) after it withdraws troops from Afghanistan, CIA Director William Burns said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"There is a significant risk once the US military and the coalition militaries withdraw," Burns said during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

Burns avoided discussing the potential timing of the withdrawal but pointed out that the move will reduce the US government's ability to address security threats.

"When the time comes to withdraw, the US government ability to collect and act on threats will diminish, that is simply a fact," he said.

However, Burns also said CIA and its other intelligence community partners will retain the capabilities allowing them to deter extremists.

"We will work very hard at CIA and with all of our partners to try to provide the kind of strategic warning to others in the US government that enables them and us to address that threat if it starts to materialize," he said.

The White House has said President Joe Biden will commit the United States later on Wednesday to continue providing assistance to Afghan forces after completing its withdrawal from the country.

